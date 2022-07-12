First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $166.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.61. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers acquired 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,578.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

