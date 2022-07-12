First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.