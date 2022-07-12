First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,315 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 3.6% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

