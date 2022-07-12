FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FE. Mizuho cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,036.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51,840 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6,214.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.