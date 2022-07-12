Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.43. The company had a trading volume of 66,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,043. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.98.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.