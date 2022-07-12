Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $31.66 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLNC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $39.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

