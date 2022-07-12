Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 75.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

