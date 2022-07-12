Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 920 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 67,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,145. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.