Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 25,522 Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF comprises about 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRVR traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 134,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,959. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.