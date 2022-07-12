Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.08. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

