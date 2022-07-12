Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.87.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.99. 11,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average is $148.00. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.