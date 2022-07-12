Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 3,894 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,506. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.16. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.15.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

