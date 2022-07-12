Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) PT Raised to $33.00 at Raymond James

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 255,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

