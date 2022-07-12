Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Raised by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,385 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 2.4% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.