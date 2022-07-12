Frontier (FRONT) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.46 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Frontier has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001046 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $19.31 million and $6.46 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,416.98 or 1.00088658 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,956,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

