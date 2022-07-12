Fundamental Research Analysts Give 50904 (GRC.V) (CVE:GRC) a C$0.33 Price Target

50904 (GRC.V) (CVE:GRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.33 price objective by analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 340.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE GRC traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 750,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,292. 50904 has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp., a royalty investment company, buys royalty interests in the revenue generated by small and medium sized businesses operating across a range of industry sectors in Canada and the United States. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

