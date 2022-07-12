Fusion Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $16.05 million and $628,239.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,853.52 or 0.99786473 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,101,158 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

