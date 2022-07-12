FYDcoin (FYD) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $725,187.09 and approximately $2,330.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 96.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 621,485,297 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

