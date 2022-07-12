Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 40,129 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,129 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 178.7% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 128.9% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48.

