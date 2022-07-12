Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.3% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $152.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

