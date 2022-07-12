Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,100,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,160.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,040.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,016.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

