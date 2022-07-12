Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $178.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day moving average is $201.62.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.