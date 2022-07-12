Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 12,280 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

