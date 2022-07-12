Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $498.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $404.53 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $220.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

