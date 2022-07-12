GAP (NYSE:GPS) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. GAP traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 450541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPS. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Get GAP alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. GAP’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

GAP Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.