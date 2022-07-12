Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.20

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.20 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 41.10 ($0.49), with a volume of 142450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.48).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.95) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 60 ($0.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.81. The company has a market cap of £57.30 million and a P/E ratio of 377.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 41,343 shares of Gem Diamonds stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.51), for a total value of £17,777.49 ($21,143.54).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

