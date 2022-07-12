Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GENI opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $528.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

