Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GNCA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

GNCA opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $822,276.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.24.

In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,156.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,537,612 shares of company stock valued at $781,461 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

