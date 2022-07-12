Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

GWRS opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.23 million, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0246 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.