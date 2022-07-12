Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,697,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,028,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 141,116 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 138,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSBD opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

GSBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

