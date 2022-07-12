Graham (NYSE:GHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Graham by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in Graham by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Graham by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 120,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

