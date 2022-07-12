Gravity Finance (GFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $446,041.22

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $446,041.22 and approximately $266.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00104257 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

