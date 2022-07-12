Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.40.

HAE opened at $65.76 on Friday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $147,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,872 shares in the company, valued at $12,698,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,284 shares of company stock worth $493,184 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

