Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.49

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 41474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 615.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 337,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 290,644 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 569,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

