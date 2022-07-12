Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Trading Down 4.6%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. 617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.26.
Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter.
Harleysville Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HARL)
Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.
