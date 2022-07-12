Hathor (HTR) Market Cap Hits $27.57 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $27.57 million and $606,093.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 909,447,056 coins and its circulating supply is 233,502,056 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

