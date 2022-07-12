HC Wainwright Lowers Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair cut Meridian Bioscience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,331.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,327,027.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,647 shares of company stock worth $3,600,868 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.