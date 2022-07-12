Head-To-Head Analysis: Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) vs. Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Zhihu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.04 -$527.78 million ($2.22) -15.46 Zhihu $464.38 million 2.13 -$203.82 million ($0.41) -3.80

Zhihu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zhihu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zillow Group and Zhihu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Zhihu 0 2 3 0 2.60

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $81.33, indicating a potential upside of 136.99%. Zhihu has a consensus price target of $8.30, indicating a potential upside of 426.98%. Given Zhihu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -5.04% -7.61% -4.30% Zhihu -49.35% -23.37% -18.42%

Summary

Zillow Group beats Zhihu on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Zhihu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

