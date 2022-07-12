Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 235.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

NYSE HR opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

