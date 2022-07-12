HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($59.00) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($44.40) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($87.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €46.33 ($46.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.00. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €43.40 ($43.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.98 ($76.98).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

