HempCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $708,717.95 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $708,717.95 and approximately $25.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,694.94 or 1.00003284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00040445 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00024168 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,697,723 coins and its circulating supply is 266,562,573 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.