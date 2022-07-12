HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Shares of DINO opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.53. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

