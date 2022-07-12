Hiveterminal Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,610.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $955,304.44 and $7,610.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,476.46 or 0.99957583 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

HVN is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

