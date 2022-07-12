HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Trading Down 2.2%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €47.44 ($47.44) and last traded at €47.58 ($47.58). Approximately 40,722 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €48.66 ($48.66).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.09.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:HOT)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.