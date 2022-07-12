HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) PT Raised to GBX 1,200 at Morgan Stanley

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 810 ($9.63) to GBX 1,200 ($14.27) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HomeServe from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded HomeServe to a hold rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HomeServe from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded HomeServe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $762.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. HomeServe has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

