Howdoo (UDOO) Price Tops $0.0075

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Howdoo

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

