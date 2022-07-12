HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 720 Price Target at Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 720 ($8.56) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.78) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.51) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.54) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 525 ($6.24) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 598 ($7.11).

Shares of HSBA stock traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 530 ($6.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,501,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,699,889. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.75). The company has a market cap of £106.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,104.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 519.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 513.57.

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn bought 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($89,379.16).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

