Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 49,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 91,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.60 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

