Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Position Reduced by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSEP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.