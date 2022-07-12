Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 55,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 451,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 48,839 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2,344.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

NYSEARCA:BJUL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,933. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73.

